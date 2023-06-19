Police: Unconscious victim heavily bleeding after stabbing in Ithaca

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department announced one person was stabbed and seriously hurt in the area of Cecil A. Malone Drive in the city early Monday morning.

The police department said when officers arrived, they found an unconscious victim who has sustained a stab wound to their upper leg. Police noted that the victim was bleeding heavily. An officer applied a tourniquet to the victim and called EMS. The victim was then taken to the hospital and they remain in stable, but critical condition as of 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Police described the suspects as a Hispanic male, a white male with tattoos and a beard, two Black males; one of which has a lighter skin tone and dreadlocks and a heavy-set Black female.

Authorities noted officers found a firearm near the scene; police do not know if the firearm is connected to the stabbing.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.

Police were assisted by deputies from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance.

