Police: Unconscious victim heavily bleeding after stabbing in Ithaca

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department announced one person was stabbed and seriously hurt in the area of Cecil A. Malone Drive in the city early Monday morning.

The police department said when officers arrived, they found an unconscious victim who has sustained a stab wound to their upper leg. Police noted that the victim was bleeding heavily. An officer applied a tourniquet to the victim and called EMS. The victim was then taken to the hospital and they remain in stable, but critical condition as of 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Police described the suspects as a Hispanic male, a white male with tattoos and a beard, two Black males; one of which has a lighter skin tone and dreadlocks and a heavy-set Black female.

Authorities noted officers found a firearm near the scene; police do not know if the firearm is connected to the stabbing.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.

Police were assisted by deputies from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome County’s second recreational cannabis dispensary ‘The Greenery Spot’ to open June 28
FILE - A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by...
Two dead, 4 others injured in head-on crash involving sibling drivers in western New York
Vestal Councilman charged after fight with man outside elementary school
2 arrested and charged with drug offenses in Endicott
Man charged after crashing, passing out in car; having high BAC

Latest News

Police: Unconscious victim heavily bleeding after stabbing in Ithaca
Police identify woman involved in Lisle murder-suicide
Endicott Police Chief says security will be increased for DICK’S Sporting Goods Open
Phelps Mansion Museum offers tour of Spring Forest Cemetery for NY Path Through History Weekend