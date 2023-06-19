Summer is just a couple days away

MONDAY: Partly cloudy a few showers and thunderstorms. 0-.10″ 20% High 78 (74-80) Wind E 5-10 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 0-.10″ Low 56 (54-58) Wind SE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers, thunderstorms. 0-.10″ 40% High 76 (72-78) Wind SE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, a few early showers. 0-.10″ Low 56 Wind S 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY, SUMMER ARRIVES 10:58 AM: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 20% High 80 Low 56

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 80 Low 58

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers. 40% High 78 Low 62

Not a surface feature, but an upper level wave will give us some clouds and showers. This will

be our forecast for the next few days. Temperatures will be running a few degrees above average.

Not much going on Thursday with partly cloudy skies.

A low will develop to our southwest. This will move northward Friday and into the weekend.

This low will give us a better chance of rain.(Gray News) -

