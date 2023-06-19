Unsettled conditions expected this week

Tonight: Mixed clouds with slight chance of shower. Low: 54-62.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with afternoon thunderstorms. High: 71-80.

(WBNG)

Tuesday Night: Early showers give way to partly cloudy skies. Low: 53-61.

Wednesday: Partial sunshine. High: 79. Low: 54.

Thursday: Partial sun before increasing clouds. High: 78. Low: 60.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 77. Low: 65.

Saturday: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. High: 79. Low: 63.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain showers. High: 80. Low: 64.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High: 81. Low: 62.

Forecast Discussion:

An overall quiet night, with lows for most falling into the upper-50s under partly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible, but most of us will remain dry during the night.

Most of Tuesday will be dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop as a weak shortwave will pass by. Highs will be in the upper-70s. Tuesday night will see mixed clouds and lows in the upper-50s.

Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry, with highs both nears in the upper-70s. Clouds begin to build in Thursday night ahead of the next system that will bring unsettled conditions throughout the weekend and into next week. Friday will see mostly cloudy skies and rain showers, with a few scattered thunderstorms. Highs will remain in the upper-70s.

Saturday is looking to be the wettest day of the period, with showers and thunderstorms during the day. Highs will remain in the upper-70s. Scattered showers and clouds remain on Sunday, with temperatures reaching 80.

Next week will start off unsettled, with rain showers. Highs will approach the low-80s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.