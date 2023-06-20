14 BIPOC restaurants and catering businesses participate in ‘BIPOC Restaurant &Catering Week’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, 14 local BIPOC restaurant and catering businesses have signed up to participate in ‘BIPOC Restaurant and Catering week’ (BRACW).

BRACW was started by Sulaiminah Burns who runs the Support Black Business 607 Facebook page. These local businesses participating are focused on Caribbean, Afro-Latino and Soul food.

Owner of Sinful Indulgence Event and Catering Planning, Kizzy-Ann Short, is grateful for the opportunity for caterers to finally be promoted.

“Oftentimes when they have restaurant week, it may not be intentional, but a lot of black restaurants get left out,” said Short. “Some might argue we’re the ones who need the exposure the most. Especially caterers, there’s no week for us.”

Short has been in the catering business for more than 15 years and recently quit her job at KeyBank to pursue Sinful Indulgence full-time. She brings her Caribbean roots into her cooking where she specializes on Carribean fusion cuisine, where she prepared oxtail pizza for her customers today.

Many Binghamton BIPOC residents voiced their support for featuring ethnic cuisine.

“You get to try different cultures,” said resident Andre Forbes. “It’s really amazing to try new foods and get in touch of where you’re from. It keeps you connected in a sense.”

“I think it’s wonderful. It’s really empowering. it gives a lot more options,” said resident Chrissy Holmes.

BRACW will run from June 19th to June 26th. To find the list of participating restaurants, more information can be found under #BRACW on Facebook.

