$36.2M to be given statewide to law enforcement for gun-violence prevention

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that $36.2 million will be given to law enforcement agencies participating in New York’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination or Give Initiative.

Hochul said there has been a 53% increase in illegal gun seizures when comparing 2018 to 2022. She said there have also been double-digit declines in violence in communities that are participating.

The $36 million will expand the give inactive to four new counties including Chemung and Tompkins.

“What this does is it links information we have to our federal agencies like ATF and what they’re using,” Hochul said. “This means one thing that is so important, we can process shell casings and check for matches to other crimes faster than ever before and what used to take a month and now be accomplished in 24 to 48 hours.”

The Binghamton Police Department and Broome County agencies received nearly $900,000 in funding.

“This funding will support local law enforcement in rooting out illegal guns and protecting our neighborhoods from violent crime,” said Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham. “I’m grateful to the governor for delivering on this much-needed funding to help keep our community safe.”

“Our strength is in numbers. The more we build together a team of people working together in real-time the stronger we are against the criminals and also leveraging the most sophisticated technology that we can,” Hochul said.

The governor said the state’s strength is in the numbers.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify woman involved in Lisle murder-suicide
FILE - A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by...
Two dead, 4 others injured in head-on crash involving sibling drivers in western New York
Police: Unconscious victim heavily bleeding after stabbing in Ithaca
Endicott Police Chief says security will be increased for DICK’S Sporting Goods Open
Binghamton Police investigating 3 over the weekend ‘shots fired’ incidents

Latest News

Local salons and barber shops participate in ‘Strands for Trans’ campaign
$36.2M to be given statewide to law enforcement for gun-violence prevention
Binghamton Police investigating 4th ‘shots fired’ report in a few days
Pastor Lyle Ward Memorial Fundraiser