$36.2M to be given statewide to law enforcement for gun-violence prevention

ALBANY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that $36.2 million will be given to law enforcement agencies participating in New York’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination or Give Initiative.

Hochul said there has been a 53% increase in illegal gun seizures when comparing 2018 to 2022. She said there have also been double-digit declines in violence in communities that are participating.

The $36 million will expand the give inactive to four new counties including Chemung and Tompkins.

“What this does is it links information we have to our federal agencies like ATF and what they’re using,” Hochul said. “This means one thing that is so important, we can process shell casings and check for matches to other crimes faster than ever before and what used to take a month and now be accomplished in 24 to 48 hours.”

The Binghamton Police Department and Broome County agencies received nearly $900,000 in funding.

“This funding will support local law enforcement in rooting out illegal guns and protecting our neighborhoods from violent crime,” said Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham. “I’m grateful to the governor for delivering on this much-needed funding to help keep our community safe.”

“Our strength is in numbers. The more we build together a team of people working together in real-time the stronger we are against the criminals and also leveraging the most sophisticated technology that we can,” Hochul said.

