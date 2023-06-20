Binghamton Police investigating 4th ‘shots fired’ report in a few days

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is investigating a fourth shots fired incident in just a few days.

The department announced on Tuesday that it responded to the area of Kneeland Avenue and Jefferson Street for a report of shots fired around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers confirmed shots were fired and found four 9mm shell casings.

Police were unable to provide a description of a suspect and said injuries were not reported in the incident.

On Monday, the department said it was investigating three other reports of shots fired in the city. Police said shots rang out at John Steet and Lucy Street early Saturday morning, Exchange Street Saturday afternoon and Main Street late Sunday.

Two people were hurt, with minor injuries, across the three incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 607-772-7080.

