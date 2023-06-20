Binghamton Police investigating 4th ‘shots fired’ report in a few days

(MGN ONLINE)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is investigating a fourth shots fired incident in just a few days.

The department announced on Tuesday that it responded to the area of Kneeland Avenue and Jefferson Street for a report of shots fired around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers confirmed shots were fired and found four 9mm shell casings.

Police were unable to provide a description of a suspect and said injuries were not reported in the incident.

On Monday, the department said it was investigating three other reports of shots fired in the city. Police said shots rang out at John Steet and Lucy Street early Saturday morning, Exchange Street Saturday afternoon and Main Street late Sunday.

Two people were hurt, with minor injuries, across the three incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 607-772-7080.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify woman involved in Lisle murder-suicide
FILE - A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by...
Two dead, 4 others injured in head-on crash involving sibling drivers in western New York
Police: Unconscious victim heavily bleeding after stabbing in Ithaca
Endicott Police Chief says security will be increased for DICK’S Sporting Goods Open
Binghamton Police investigating 3 over the weekend ‘shots fired’ incidents

Latest News

Julia and Lauren golf
Take a swing! Around the Tiers plays golf
No matter age, golf continues to be an ‘addictive sport,’ players say
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Project Neighbor of Newark Valley
Man pleads guilty to slashing family member with knife