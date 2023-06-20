Candor’s new wilderness trail, Hopes Haven, opens to the public

CANDOR (WBNG) -- The Town of Candor has a new wilderness trail called “Hope’s Haven.” The trail was named after the owner, Hope VanScoy, who has lived at 84 Benton Rd. for more than 35 years. She has always had this vision of sharing her gift with the public.

Her vision finally became a reality this May with help from her son, John VanScoy. The land is more than 100 acres but only about 20 are currently being used. The trail is filled with platforms overlooking scenic views, campsites, picnic tables and much more.

“We just want people to be able to come and as our logo goes: ‘Find yourself,” said Hope VanScoy.

VanScoy gives all the credit to her son, John, for bringing this vision into reality.

“My favorite part is the fact that the trees that built this cabin 50 or 60 years ago are the same trees we harvested to make some of these really cool structures like ways to stay out of the weather and in the shade,” said John VanScoy.

Hope VanScoy said they will be accepting monetary donations in order to keep the trails clean and safe. If you enjoy the outdoors and activities such as hiking, fishing, camping or even glamping, you’ll enjoy Hope’s Haven!

On June 24, they are having a fishing event where they’ll help you fish. And the end of their inaugural opening is July 1 but they will be open for private events. For reservations, call 607 262-3011, or email vsrhillc@gmail.com.

