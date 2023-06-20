Dog Walking Forecast -- Sandy

An increasing chance of showers
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers, thunderstorms. 0-.10″ (.25″) 40% High 78 (72-80) Wind SE 5-10 mph

An upper level wave will give us a few more clouds and showers today. There will be a few early showers

this evening. Temperatures will be running a few degrees above average.

Not much going on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower. Clouds increase

Wednesday night.

A low to our west will move northward giving us clouds and showers Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.

This low will give us a better chance of rain.

Another low moving in from the west will keep showers

in the forecast Monday.

