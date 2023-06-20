Dry periods but also quite a bit of shower activity this week

Jun. 20, 2023
Tonight: A few showers are possible early. Variable clouds. Low: 54-63

Wednesday: Lots of dry time. A few isolated showers may develop in the afternoon. High: 74-79

Wednesday Night: Clouds increase. Low: 54-59

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers. High: 67, Low: 59

Forecast Discussion:

An unsettled pattern is setting up for a large chunk of the 7-day forecast. Silver lining? We still need lot of rain to bring us out of drought.

Tonight’s showers will largely fizzle out as the sun sets. There may be some heavy downpours from slow-moving cells but no issues are expected. Lows range in the 50s to low 60s. Most of the overnight does look dry.

Wednesday looks mainly dry, but a few isolated afternoon showers cannot be discounted as the day heats up. Highs stay in the 70s.

By Thursday showers should become a bit more numerous. The chance of rain is 40%. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 unless we see more sun. If this happens, temps could easily push 80.

Friday on into the weekend will be highly unsettled, and much more humid, as well. Daily rain chances meet, or exceed, 70% Friday through Sunday. With the added mugginess I do think enough instability will be present to allow some thunderstorms to develop as well. There may be some heavy downpours into the weekend as a result of the aforementioned instability and muggy conditions.

Unsettled conditions last Monday and next Tuesday with rain chances remaining quite high; above 60-70%.

