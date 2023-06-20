A few more showers
When do we get a better chance of rain?
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers, thunderstorms. 0-.10″ (.25″) 40% High 78 (72-80) Wind SE 5-10 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, a few early showers. 0-.05″ Low 56 (52-56) Wind SE Calm-5 mph
WEDNESDAY, SUMMER ARRIVES 10:58 AM: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 0-.05″ 20% High 78 (74-80) Wind SE 3-8 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 54 Wind SE 3-8 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 30% High 76 Low 58
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers. 60% High 78 Low 64
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain. 70% High 78 Low 64
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain. 40% High 78 Low 64
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain. 40% High 80 Low 64
An upper level wave will give us a few more clouds and showers today. There will be a few early showers
this evening. Temperatures will be running a few degrees above average.
Not much going on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower. Clouds increase
Wednesday night.
A low to our west will move northward giving us clouds and showers Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.
This low will give us a better chance of rain.
Another low moving in from the west will keep showers
in the forecast Monday.
