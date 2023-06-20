A few more showers

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers, thunderstorms. 0-.10″ (.25″) 40% High 78 (72-80) Wind SE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, a few early showers. 0-.05″ Low 56 (52-56) Wind SE Calm-5 mph

WEDNESDAY, SUMMER ARRIVES 10:58 AM: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 0-.05″ 20% High 78 (74-80) Wind SE 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 54 Wind SE 3-8 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 30% High 76 Low 58

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers. 60% High 78 Low 64

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain. 70% High 78 Low 64

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain. 40% High 78 Low 64

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain. 40% High 80 Low 64

An upper level wave will give us a few more clouds and showers today. There will be a few early showers

this evening. Temperatures will be running a few degrees above average.

Not much going on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower. Clouds increase

Wednesday night.

A low to our west will move northward giving us clouds and showers Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.

This low will give us a better chance of rain.

Another low moving in from the west will keep showers

in the forecast Monday.

