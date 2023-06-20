Local salons and barber shops participate in ‘Strands for Trans’ campaign

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Salons and barber shops in the Binghamton area are participating in the “Strands for Trans” campaign to ensure their clients know they are a gender-neutral and inclusive facility.

This campaign was created in 2017 after transgender individuals said they were left feeling uncomfortable, unwelcome and rejected after requesting a hairstyle that was not a stereotypical gender-norm hairstyle.

“Strands for Trans” is a global campaign that maps transgender-friendly barbershops and salons. More than 7,500 salons and barber shops participate in this campaign, five of which are located in the Binghamton and surrounding areas. One of these businesses is Sara Johnson LLC - Master Barber located in Vestal.

Owner Sara Johnson has been a master barber for nine years and specializes in cosmetology and barbering. She combines these skills to give her clients a one-of-a-kind experience that breaks gender barriers.

“Over the years I have learned that barbering is not just doing men’s hair,” said Johnson. “It’s for everyone: Men, women, non-binary. It’s just about how you make people feel.”

With over a dozen clients who identify as transgender or non-binary Johnson made sure she registered for the “Strands for Trans” campaign to make all her clients feel good in their own skin.

“That just really made me want to make sure that other people knew that I was a safe person to come to,” said Johnson. “I want to be a part of that change to make them feel better about themselves, feel welcome, feel secure and be able to express who they are through their hair because that is a huge part of everyone.”

More information about the “Strands for Trans” campaign including a map of participating salons in your local community and how to register your business to be a member can be found here.

