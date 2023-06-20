Lyle Ward Memorial Fundraiser

By Julia Laude
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Rescue Chapter is hosting its fifth annual Pastor Lyle Ward Memorial Fundraiser on June 24.

Brooks BBQ will be available for purchase until sold out at Lowers on Upper Front Street in Binghamton.

Funds from the event support the organizations Christmas program which allows members to purchase Christmas gifts for abused and neglected foster children in Broome, Tioga and Cortland counties.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify woman involved in Lisle murder-suicide
FILE - A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by...
Two dead, 4 others injured in head-on crash involving sibling drivers in western New York
Police: Unconscious victim heavily bleeding after stabbing in Ithaca
Endicott Police Chief says security will be increased for DICK’S Sporting Goods Open
Binghamton Police investigating 3 over the weekend ‘shots fired’ incidents

Latest News

Julia and Lauren golf
Take a swing! Around the Tiers plays golf
Take a swing! Around the Tiers plays golf
Senior Spotlight: June 20
Senior Spotlight: June 20