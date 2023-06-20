(WBNG) -- The Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Rescue Chapter is hosting its fifth annual Pastor Lyle Ward Memorial Fundraiser on June 24.

Brooks BBQ will be available for purchase until sold out at Lowers on Upper Front Street in Binghamton.

Funds from the event support the organizations Christmas program which allows members to purchase Christmas gifts for abused and neglected foster children in Broome, Tioga and Cortland counties.

