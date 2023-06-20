Man pleads guilty to slashing family member with knife

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty plea of a Binghamton man for assault in the second degree, a felony, on Tuesday.

Johnny M. Cobbins admitted that on May 16, 2023, in Binghamton, he slashed a family member with a knife during a domestic argument inside a Lisle Avenue apartment. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was released from the hospital.

Cobbins will be sentenced to five years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision on Sept. 14. He has no prior felony convictions.

The case was investigated by the Binghamton Police Department.

