New York Air National Guard assisting US Coast Guard with mission to find missing submerisble

ALBANY (WBNG) -- The New York Air National Guard 106th Rescue Wing is assisting the United States Coast Guard with seeking a missing submersible that was exploring the wreckage of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Associated Press reported that rescuers are worried about the oxygen running out on the submersible, which is carrying five people who set out to document the historic shipwreck. The vessel has been missing since Sunday night.

The women and men of New York’s Air National Guard are always ready to lend a helping hand,” Governor Hochul said in a news release. “I commend the members of the 106th Rescue Wing for their efforts to assist the U.S. Coast Guard in this search and rescue operation.”

The 106th Rescue Wing launched an HC-130J Combat King at the request of the national coast guard on Monday. It flew 900 miles out into the Atlantic Ocean and searched a designated area using forward-looking infrared radar and onboard observers. The plane returned to base at 2 a.m. Tuesday but has been asked to assist in the search again in the afternoon.

