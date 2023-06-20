Senior Spotlight: June 20

(WBNG) -- For the next few days, Around the Tiers will feature some graduating seniors! Congrats to Brittney Laszewski, Brooke Huggins, Hailey Wilkerson, Hunter Wenzel, Jordan Denney, Marianna Gerdus, Olivia Lewis, Patrick Kasabian and all graduating seniors!

Know a senior that is graduating? Nominate them for a chance to be featured on Around the Tiers! You can submit nominations here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.