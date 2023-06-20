Southern Tier Tuesdays: Project Neighbor of Newark Valley

By Lauren Del Valle
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK VALLEY (WBNG) -- Project Neighbor is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify woman involved in Lisle murder-suicide
FILE - A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by...
Two dead, 4 others injured in head-on crash involving sibling drivers in western New York
Police: Unconscious victim heavily bleeding after stabbing in Ithaca
Endicott Police Chief says security will be increased for DICK’S Sporting Goods Open
Binghamton Police investigating 3 over the weekend ‘shots fired’ incidents

Latest News

Flash Back Friday: The Lord’s Table
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Endwell League of Community Action
Flash Back Friday: Every Cat’s Dream
Friends of Ithaca
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Friends of the Ithaca Farmer’s Market