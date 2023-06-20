What it takes to host the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- With the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open being such a large event, a lot of time and effort goes into making sure everything runs smoothly.

Tournament Director John Karedes credits his team of employees and volunteers with making it all possible.

“Really, I’m just lucky to be surrounded by such a tremendous team,” explained Karedes “We work year-round really getting the logistics, getting the sales, getting all the behind-the-scenes done so come the week before the tournament, ‘advance week,’ we can look to our volunteer staff of over 1500 to come and join us in putting on the largest sporting event here in New York.”

When it comes to putting together an event like this, Karedes explained how it can’t just happen overnight.

“I think many people are surprised that this is a year-round job for seven of us,” Karedes said. “Many people ask my wife, ‘What does your husband do the rest of the year?’ At the end of the day, we’re raising over $4 in sales to put this event on so this isn’t just flip a light switch on and a PGA champion tours event is ready, this is a culmination of things peaking.”

Thankfully, Karedes has a lot of experience with the event. Being in some way involved with every tournament at En-Joie since it all started.

“I’ve had my finger in every little part of this operation but I wouldn’t change this for anything,” he said. “It’s great being able to be involved with professional golfers and professional sports and everything that goes with it. Whether it’s network television, dealing with the athletes and agents, and some of the best parts is are fans our fans the local sponsors these are the people who really make this happen.”

Karedes said, in response to what three words come to his head when thinking about the tournament, “Lots of fun!”

