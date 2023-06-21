$3.8M lottery winner wants to buy new vacuum, gift cards for others

Bill S. won $3.8 million in the Colorado lottery and wants to buy a new vacuum.
Bill S. won $3.8 million in the Colorado lottery and wants to buy a new vacuum.(Colorado Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO (Gray News) – A retired trauma nurse recently won $3.8 million in the Colorado lottery after playing for 10 years.

According to the Colorado Lottery, 68-year-old Bill S. worked in New York City for 30 years before moving to Colorado and working at Aspen Valley Hospital until he retired last year.

Bill, who didn’t disclose his last name, told lottery officials this is by far the biggest prize he’s won.

He said he was beyond belief when he realized he’d hit the jackpot and said he’s been nervous and trembling since.

Bill chose the cash option of $1,948,019 and plans to take a train trip, buy a new vacuum and enjoy outdoor activities with his prize money.

Additionally, he plans to use his winnings to get 100 gift cards to give to people at his local market “because they are nice to him.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Binghamton Police investigating 4th ‘shots fired’ report in a few days
Police identify woman involved in Lisle murder-suicide
Endicott Police Chief says security will be increased for DICK’S Sporting Goods Open
Police: Unconscious victim heavily bleeding after stabbing in Ithaca
Man pleads guilty to slashing family member with knife

Latest News

FILE - In this May 8, 2003, file photo, a northern spotted owl sits on a tree branch in the...
Biden administration moves to restore endangered species protections dropped by Trump
FILE - The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday for what it called a yearslong...
Amazon is accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent and making it hard to cancel
The two sides agreed on the need to "stabilize" the U.S. and China relationship.
Biden calling China’s leader a ‘dictator’ opens new rift just after Blinken’s tensions-easing trip
FILE - Special counsel John Durham, the prosecutor appointed to investigate potential...
Trump-Russia special counsel Durham at center of political clash as he appears before Congress
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defended his decision to fly on a billionaire's jet.
Justice Alito accepted Alaska resort vacation from GOP donors, report says