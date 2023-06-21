4 arrested for burglary in Lisle

(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LISLE (WBNG) -- New York State Police announced the arrest of four people in connection with a burglary at a Town of Lisle residence.

State Police said that on May 5, 2023, a trooper was sent out after hearing a report of four unknown people taking items from a residence and loading them into a U-Haul. Through the investigation, police determined that the four individuals involved removed property from the residence without permission.

The following individuals were charged with burglary in the second degree, a class “C” felony.

  • Laura L. Dickerson, 20, of Binghamton, was arrested on June 8
  • Joseph L. Swarts, 29, of Binghamton, was arrested on June 8
  • Matthew J. McLaughlin, 24, of Binghamton, was arrested on June 9
  • Jamie M. Levene, 47, of Binghamton, was arrested on June 20

Each of the individuals was processed and transported to the Broome County Jail for central arraignment and processing.

