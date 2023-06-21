Binghamton man pleads guilty for possession of illegal metal knuckle knife

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Wednesday, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced a Binghamton man has pleaded guilty.

Dylan R. Weidow, 27, of Binghamton, pleaded guilty to the felony of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. He admitted to possessing an illegal metal knuckle knife in the Village of Johnson City on Nov. 10, 2022.

Police responded to Walmart to a report of a larceny in progress.

According to the DA office, Weidow was spotted by Walmart security putting clothing valued at more than $450 into a backpack and fleeing the store. Police recovered the merchandise and illegal knife after stopping him on Lester Avenue after fleeing.

Weidow, who was previously convicted for attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree in 2020, will be sentenced to one and a half to three years in prison on Sept. 28.

“Sending repeat offenders to prison will continue to be the priority of the Broome County District Attorney’s Office,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak.

The case was investigated by the Johnson City Police Department.

