(WBNG) -- Community Options Incorporated is hosting its fourth annual “Summer Camp for Young Adults this July and August.

The camps will be held on July 11 to 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 25 to 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Aug. 8 to 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Maggie.McNamara@comop.org.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.