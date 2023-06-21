DICK’s Sporting Good, Discovery Center partner for permanent exhibit

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - This marks a big week for the Southern Tier. Not only does the DICK’s Sporting Goods Open begin this week, but The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier will soon be home to the “Sports Matter” indoor and outdoor sports exhibit.

Kim Myers with DICK’s Sporting Goods shared that this vision is in memory of her husband Tim Myers.

“When he passed away, we asked that people donate to Sports Matter, the foundation of DICK’s Sporting Goods that helps ensure that youth have the opportunity to play sports and people were very generous,” said Kim.

Kim said she was then asked what to do with the funds. After thinking over some possibilities, she decided to partner with The Discovery Center for the latest endeavor.

“That’s where this tribute needs to be is at The Discovery Center where the most children will be able to play,” said Kim. “It’s a golf exhibit because Tim lived and breathed golf. He was the heart and soul of the DICK’s Open golf tournament. This is the perfect partnership.”

Kim said this latest addition is sponsored by the DICK’s Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter, which is a program within the foundation.

“When Kim and I were talking about this exhibit design, it did all of the things that we try to do within an exhibit here for children,” said Executive Director Brenda Myers with The Discovery Center.

When it comes to the Story Garden outdoor tribute portion, they had to get creative to be like the other outdoor exhibits that feature a children’s book. As a result, Kim’s sons wrote the book and then her niece became the illustrator.

“I was researching books on golf and really didn’t find anything, and I was saying to my sons that I couldn’t find a book that inspired me,” said Kim.

Then inside the facility, a cookie jar will be used to detail how the Binghamton business, now national, began. Back in the 1940s, Richard “Dick” Stack used $300 from a similar jar from his grandmother to start the first store.

“It is absolutely every detail of what I hoped and imagined it would be,” said Kim. “Brenda also said we have this inside space, too, which then inspired us to do an indoor exhibit that’s the history of DICK’s Sporting Goods.”

Among the many features, expect to see a simulator, a fishing station, putting green and more.

“We are really honored to be a part of this, and most of all, we just can’t wait for the children to get here,” said Brenda. “We had a couple of children testing out the elements for us and you can’t get them out of the exhibit once they start.”

The grand opening and ribbon cutting for the exhibit will happen June 21 at 10 a.m. and then the indoor and outdoor exhibit will open to the public June 22.

The indoor exhibit will be included with admission and the outdoor exhibit is free in the Story Garden.

