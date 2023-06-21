Discovery Center, DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation unveil new ‘Sports Matter’ exhibit

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- It was all smiles Thursday as the Discovery Center as it and the DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation cut the green ribbon on a brand-new exhibit.

In homage to the company’s hometown, the “Sports Matter” exhibit features a replica of the first-ever DICK’S Sporting Goods store located at 347 Court St. Binghamton. The exhibit also includes several interactive features, including a multi-sport simulator, fishing station, putting green and more. The late Richard “Dick” Stack’s family is hopeful that this will showcase to future kids who enjoy the exhibit the company’s history.

“Hopefully for generations to come, many of the kids obviously only know DICK’S Sporting Goods as this big corporation with 800 stores, for them to come and say, ‘Really? this is where it started?’” says Kim Myers, of DICK’S Sporting Goods. “Hopefully, it gives kids inspiration and the knowledge that I can do anything I put my mind to.”

The “Sports Matter” exhibit also features an outdoor golf chipping experience in the story garden in honor of the late Tim Myers, a beloved DICK’S Sporting Goods teammate and “the heart and soul of the dick’s sporting goods open.”

