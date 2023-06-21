Dog Walking Forecast --Mindy

It’s the first Summer
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY, SUMMER ARRIVED 10:58 AM: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 0-.05″ 20% High 78 (74-80) Wind SE 3-8 mph

A low to our south, along with an upper level trough/low will give us clouds and

showers Thursday, with a better chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday and into the weekend.

Another low moving in from the west will keep showers in the forecast Monday and Tuesday.

