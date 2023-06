(WBNG) -- Gerri Harrison from the Riverside Drive office of Visions Investment Services joined Around the Tiers to discuss the upcoming seminar, “The Nuts & Bolts of Social Security.”

The seminar will be held on June 21 and July 12 at 6 p.m. at the Visions Federal Credit Union Auditorium in Endwell. You can register at this link.

