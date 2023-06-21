Higher rain chances and a lot more humidity

By Howard Manges
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tonight: Clouds increase. Low: 51-57

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers. High: 65-70

Thursday Night: Slight chance of showers. Low: 56-61

Friday: Humid. Scattered showers and perhaps a few storms. Some heavy downpours are possible. High: 73-78

Forecast Discussion:

An unsettled pattern is setting up for a large chunk of the 7 day forecast. Silver lining? We still need lot of rain to bring us out of drought.

By Thursday showers should become a bit more numerous across the area, but it will not rain all day long. The chance of rain is 30%. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 unless we see more sun. If this happens, temps could easily push 80.

Friday on into the weekend will be highly unsettled, and much more humid, as well. Daily rain chances meet, or exceed, 70% Friday through Sunday. With the added mugginess I do think enough instability will be present to allow some thunderstorms to develop as well. There may be some heavy downpours into the weekend as a result of the aforementioned instability and muggy conditions.

Unsettled conditions last Monday and next Tuesday with rain chances remaining quite high; above 60-70%.

