Mainly dry today

WEDNESDAY, SUMMER ARRIVES 10:58 AM: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 0-.05″ 20% High 78 (74-80) Wind SE 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds, showers after midnight. 0-.05″ (.10″) Low 54 (48-56) Wind SE 3-8 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain and showers. 0-.10″ 30% High 66 (64-70) Wind SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ (.10″) Low 56 Wind SE 3-8 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers and thunderstorms. 70% High 76 Low 64

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers and thunderstorms. 80% High 76 Low 64

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers and thunderstorms. 70% High 78 Low 64

Not much going on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower. Clouds increase

Wednesday night. Showers move in from the south after midnight.

A low to our south, along with an upper level trough/low will give us clouds and

showers Thursday, with a better chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday and into the weekend.

Another low moving in from the west will keep showers in the forecast Monday and Tuesday.

