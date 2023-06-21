Man banned from Walmart arrested for burglary at store

(Live 5 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police at Homer announced the arrest of Adrian Endsley, 46, of Lacona, NY for burglary in the third degree, a class “D” felony.

State Police said that troopers were dispatched to a report of a larceny at Walmart in Cortlandville. At Walmart, employees saw Endsley fill a shopping cart with $836 of merchandise, purchased a soda at the self-checkout and didn’t pay for the other products. This occurred on June 7.

Previously, Endsley was trespassed or banned from entering any Walmart due to his previous incidents in the area, police said.

State Police noted that since Endsley trespassed on the property, he entered the premises unlawfully and committed larceny, which makes the crime a burglary.

Endsley was transported to State Police Homer for processing and turned over to the Cortland County Jail for central arraignment and processing.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Binghamton Police investigating 4th ‘shots fired’ report in a few days
Police identify woman involved in Lisle murder-suicide
Endicott Police Chief says security will be increased for DICK’S Sporting Goods Open
Police: Unconscious victim heavily bleeding after stabbing in Ithaca
DICK’s Sporting Goods, Discovery Center partner for permanent exhibit

Latest News

4 arrested for burglary in Lisle
Summer Escapes: G Spa Resort
Summer Escapes: Kennebeck Valley, Maine Part 2
Binghamton man pleads guilty for possession of illegal metal knuckle knife