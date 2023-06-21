Man banned from Walmart arrested for burglary at store

CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police at Homer announced the arrest of Adrian Endsley, 46, of Lacona, NY for burglary in the third degree, a class “D” felony.

State Police said that troopers were dispatched to a report of a larceny at Walmart in Cortlandville. At Walmart, employees saw Endsley fill a shopping cart with $836 of merchandise, purchased a soda at the self-checkout and didn’t pay for the other products. This occurred on June 7.

Previously, Endsley was trespassed or banned from entering any Walmart due to his previous incidents in the area, police said.

State Police noted that since Endsley trespassed on the property, he entered the premises unlawfully and committed larceny, which makes the crime a burglary.

Endsley was transported to State Police Homer for processing and turned over to the Cortland County Jail for central arraignment and processing.

