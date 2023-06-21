Mercy House of the Southern Tier holds grand opening for new kitchen

By Luke Meade
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) - The Mercy House of the Southern Tier held a grand re-opening of their new and improved kitchen space this afternoon at their facility in Endicott.

Staff and members at Mercy House met with County Executive Jason Garnar and the community to see the new kitchen and take a look at its improvements.

The space used for the upgrade was previously used as a chapel, which will now be moved to a prayer room where the old kitchen used to be.

12 News spoke with Linda Cerra, the executive director about the dedication the staff has towards patient care.

”It takes a village of volunteers, staff and everyone here and beyond. For us to care for the terminally ill, we have been open for 7 years and today we admitted our 1,007th resident.” said Linda Cerra.

The mission for the Mercy House of the southern tier’ is to provide comfort and care to terminally ill patients and their families during their time of need.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify woman involved in Lisle murder-suicide
FILE - A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by...
Two dead, 4 others injured in head-on crash involving sibling drivers in western New York
Police: Unconscious victim heavily bleeding after stabbing in Ithaca
Endicott Police Chief says security will be increased for DICK’S Sporting Goods Open
Binghamton Police investigating 3 over the weekend ‘shots fired’ incidents

Latest News

DICK’s Sporting Good, Discovery Center partner for permanent exhibit
Mercy House of the Southern Tier holds grand opening for new kitchen
DICK’s Sporting Goods, Discovery Center partner for permanent exhibit
Local salons and barber shops participate in ‘Strands for Trans’ campaign