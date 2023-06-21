Mercy House of the Southern Tier holds grand opening for new kitchen

ENDICOTT (WBNG) - The Mercy House of the Southern Tier held a grand re-opening of their new and improved kitchen space this afternoon at their facility in Endicott.

Staff and members at Mercy House met with County Executive Jason Garnar and the community to see the new kitchen and take a look at its improvements.

The space used for the upgrade was previously used as a chapel, which will now be moved to a prayer room where the old kitchen used to be.

12 News spoke with Linda Cerra, the executive director about the dedication the staff has towards patient care.

”It takes a village of volunteers, staff and everyone here and beyond. For us to care for the terminally ill, we have been open for 7 years and today we admitted our 1,007th resident.” said Linda Cerra.

The mission for the Mercy House of the southern tier’ is to provide comfort and care to terminally ill patients and their families during their time of need.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.