Mets drop series against Houston with 10-8 loss on Wednesday afternoon

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman had three hits and Yainer Diaz and Chas McCormick both hit two-run homers to help the Houston Astros outlast the New York Mets 10-8 to win the three-game series.

Houston fell behind 4-2 early after a subpar start by Cristian Javier. McCormick’s home run came in a four-run third inning that put the Astros on top. The Mets tied it in the top of the fourth, but the Astros went ahead for good by scoring three runs in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by Diaz’s home run. Daniel Vogelbach had a season-high three hits with three RBIs and Pete Alonso hit his 23rd homer as the Mets dropped a second straight game after winning the series opener 11-1.

