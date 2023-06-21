Mets drop Tuesday night game against Houston, 4-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer and Framber Valdez threw eight strong innings to outpitch former teammate Justin Verlander as the Houston Astros snapped a five-game skid with a 4-2 win over the New York Mets.

Valdez took over as Houston’s ace this year following Verlander’s departure after winning the AL Cy Young Award last season. The left-hander didn’t allow a baserunner until the sixth and held the Mets scoreless until the eighth. The Astros led by one in the third before Bregman connected off Verlander for the 150th home run of his career to make it 3-0. Valdez yielded four hits and two runs with nine strikeouts to leave his ERA at 2.27, which ranks second in the majors. Ryan Pressly pitched the ninth for his 13th save.

