Waterman Conservation Education Center’s new water infiltration system holds up to 14,000 gallons

APALACHIN, NY (WBNG) - After five years the Waterman Conservation Education Center has finally unveiled its newest stormwater infrastructure project to increase water retention in the soil.

The “Water Infiltration Systems Exhibit,” also known as WISE, has the ability to store and filter up to 14,000 gallons of rainwater with each storm.

The WISE project was first brought to mind as the Waterman facility realized it was not water-retention friendly. That’s when Executive Director Christopher Audette said this project became an exercise in creative problem-solving.

“We had a dirt parking lot that was of course polluting and we needed to solve this problem,” said Audette. “We’re an environmental center, our mission is educating about the environment and the things we can do to enrich our lives here.”

Infiltration makes water sink into the ground through layers of soil and bedrock, filtering the water in the process. This ensures clean drinking water, halts flooding and prevents pollution from reaching the Susquehanna River.

The unique features of the WISE project include its three types of porous pavement where water can travel down the hill to the wetland pools where it’s cleaned before running down to the river. These three types of pavements are all in the center’s parking lot.

The center’s green roof has moisture barrier and plants that are adapted to both wet and dry conditions. These plants work as a sponge and can absorb 1-inch rainfall. The water retention ponds provide habitat and store an immense amount of water to prevent flooding. Lastly, the bioretention and rain gardens hold water that may overflow out of the parking lot.

Audette said these features can be accessible to any property owner in the world. They strive to educate homeowners on how to make a difference in their environment.

“One of the primary focuses of this project is to provide almost a living catalog of different practices that municipalities, businesses and homeowners can implement on their own properties,” said Audette.

The WISE project is open to the public at 403 Hilton Rd. in Apalachin. More information and an interactive display of the WISE project can be found here.

