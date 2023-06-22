Ahead of DICK’s Sporting Goods Open, Billy Mayfair looks to show people on the spectrum anything is possible

ENDICOTT (WBNG) - For Billy Mayfair, it’s always a treat to spend the week at En Joie Golf Club a course that holds a special place in his heart.

“This is where my first PGA tour event was when it was the BC Open,” said Mayfair. “I have fond memories of Endicott and Binghamton so to get to come back now at 56 almost makes it come full circle.”

Mayfair said he is feeling good ahead of the event and hoping familiarity with the course will give him a leg up on the competition.

“I have had a good few weeks,” said Mayfair. “A couple of top tens last week so I’m feeling good. When you come back to a course you enjoy playing it’s a big advantage.”

In November 2019, Mayfair was diagnosed with autism after his wife pushed him to get tested for the disorder. He said his diagnosis has helped clear things up in his life both on and off the course.

“She really wanted me to get tested for autism,” said Mayfair. “I fought her and I thought everyone else was different, so we got tested and found out I had very high-functioning autism. “Once I realized that and started reading the medical reports things started making more sense in my life.”

Now for Mayfair, for when he’s out on the course he has something more to play for: showing the world you are not defined by a disability.

“It doesn’t matter whether you have been diagnosed with autism or not you can do whatever you want to do,” said Mayfair. “You can have any type of job, you can play sports, you can be the CEO of a company don’t let autism hold you back.”

You can see Mayfair on the course when the DICK’s Sporting Goods Open officially tees off June 23 at 9:15 a.m.

