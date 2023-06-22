Broome County Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Alliance holds 3rd ‘Be Authentic Womens Conference’

Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Chamber of Commerce and the Leadership Alliance held the 3rd annual “Be Authentic Womens Conference” at the DoubleTree in downtown Binghamton.

Around 200 women gathered for the event, which featured a keynote, break-out sessions and other professional development opportunities. The CEO of the Leadership Alliance Stacey Duncan said the available sessions at the event cover a wide range of subjects.

“It’s a day of both personal and professional education,” said Duncan. “We have breakout sessions that range from health and wellness to emotional intelligence.”

Women who attended the event had the opportunity to participate in a networking reception and speak with local companies and organizations.

