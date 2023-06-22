Candidate for Town Supervisor Sexton: ‘It’s time to make Vestal Town Government truly democratic’

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Democratic Candidate for Vestal Town Supervisor Maria Sexton is one of two candidates that will be on the ballot for registered Democrats in the Town of Vestal on June 27.

Sexton told 12 News if voted into office she will make changes that will benefit the entire community. She said she believes the Town Supervisor and the Town Board must truly represent all the people of Vestal by listening, answering their questions and considering their input.

She said although she did not grow up in the area her love for the town continues to grow and wants nothing but the best for residents and she believes the Vestal Town Government must change.

“If you’re going to do something in the town if there’s going to be a major decision then it needs to be a community decision,” said Sexton. “We’re signing up for the everyday work. We’re signing up for making sure that everybody in Vestal knows what’s going on doing all the leg work and getting everything together.”

She said her team is ready to make the Vestal Town Government “truly democratic.”

She will face off against incumbent Democrat Town Supervisor John Schaffer in the Democratic Primary.

Vestal Democrats will also be choosing two members of the Vestal Town Council.

The General Election is on Nov. 7.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.