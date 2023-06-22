Charity at the Heart: Help for local cancer patients one birdie at a time

ENDICOTT (WBNG) --The DICK’S Sporting Goods Open is a weekend filled with professional golf but since the tournament’s inception, charity has been at its heart.

This year, while the pros are swinging for the top prize, those who donate can make a difference in the lives of local cancer patients: One birdie at a time.

When Rocksand Atkinson learned about her nasopharyngeal carcinoma diagnosis last October, she was left with more than just concerns about her health.

“I was wondering ‘how am I going to pay my car payment? How am I going to pay my bills?’” said Atkinson. “I can’t work now. You still worry about how you are going to function and take care of your family.”

Then the UHS Hospital Foundation stepped in to help.

“[UHS] helped me with my car payment for December, January, February and March,” said Atkinson. “It saved my car so I could get back and forth for treatment.”

Her story is one of the hundreds where the UHS and Lourdes hospital foundations have supported local cancer patients.

“Say someone can’t afford transportation to a medical appointment at the oncology office, or someone can’t pay their rent or mortgage or car payments or groceries, you name it, we would receive the request and through Sock Out Cancer be able to assist people in those challenging times,” said President of the Lourdes Hospital Foundation Robert O’ Connell. “So, it certainly is a great source of consolation and assistance for those going through a difficult time.”

“They’ve been a godsend,” said Patrick King, a cancer patient assisted by the Lourdes Hospital Foundation. “If it wasn’t for them, I would never have had the treatment.”

His wife, Diane, agreed, “It’s been wonderful down here, there’s like angels all around us all the time.”

The two hospital foundations receive donations from the “Birdies for Cancer Campaign.”

Donors are able to make a pledge per birdie made by the pros during the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open. Security Mutual Life Insurance matches the pledge by 10%.

Birdies for Cancer is an initiative receiving national attention. Sock Out Cancer was named the 2022 Charity of the Year by the PGA Tour Champions.

“It just makes what we do that much more special,” said President & CEO of Security Mutual Life Insurance Kirk Gravely. “Our policyholders can be proud that their company is doing these things, so we’re really excited about that.”

“It speaks to the mission of Broome County Community Charities through our tournament and we are so proud,” said President of Broome County Community Charities Albert Nocciolino. “Without the support, it doesn’t happen that over these 50 years we’ve raised and given back to the community over $19 million and this year of course we are looking forward to crossing over the $20 million mark which is very exciting.”

“The community coming behind it and backing it is overwhelming and I just take such pride in that,” said Development Manager for the UHS Hospital Foundation Andrea Mastronardi. “They know what a great cause it is and they know the benefits it has to the patients and how important it is.”

It’s through community support that hope is given to patients like Rocksand and Patrick. They said they are not giving up.

“Just stay positive. They gave me a 35 to 45% chance and I’m here,” said Atkinson. “I’m not going nowhere.”

Birdie pledges can be made through June 22 at midnight, but flat donations will be accepted through the end of the tournament.

There were 939 birdies made during the 2022 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open. To learn more, follow this link.

