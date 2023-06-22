Community can donate pet supplies to ‘Brutus Bark Box’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The “Brutus Bark Box” was created in memory of Brutus, a boxer, after he passed away. The box serves as a spot where people can drop off pet supplies.

His parents came up with the idea shortly after they created the “Aliza Spencer Blessing Box” and many were asking if they had pet food.

“So many people have fallen on tough times recently and I mean we’ve all had pets of our own and to us an animal is family,” said Heather Prow, a volunteer with the blessing box.

Prow said they saw such a large need in the community for pet food and decided to create the Brutus Bark Box. The box came together in about a day, and she said it has been a great addition to helping the community and those in need.

Although they mostly have dog and cat food, they also have leashes and any unwanted gently used pet items. If anyone is interested in donating, you can message the Aliza Spencer Blessing Box on Facebook and message one of the admins.

The Brutus Bark Box is located at 209 E Frederick St in Binghamton.

