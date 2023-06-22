Community to work together on parking again for 2023 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Thousands of people have visited Enjoie Golf Club for the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open.

The many people who came to the golf course throughout the years brought an influx of cars that required parking spaces. For residents that live near the course, offering parking spots at their homes has become an annual tradition.

“I’ve probably been involved in this for as long as I can remember,” said Endicott resident Calli Suttie. “My brother and I would have this huge lemonade stand, and we would chase people down the street to get them to buy lemonade and cookies from us. Then one year when we were a little bit older, somebody pulled into our driveway and asked if we were parking cars.”

Suttie said she and her family fill their lawn up with cars every year. She said as she grew older, it became less about making a profit and more about the sense of community.

“We thought it may be a better money maker than the lemonade. Now, we do it because it’s fun and the tradition we love,” she said. “All the people on concert night and people tailgate in our yard and it’s a great thing for Endicott. We love it just for that now.”

Members of the Vestal Elks Lodge 2508 have also taken part in the parking tradition; volunteering to park cars the week of the tournament for the last 16 years. This year, about 90 people with the Vestal Elks Lodge worked more than 500 hours as volunteers.

“Our day starts real early in the morning,” said Vestal Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Brett DuBois. “Cars start pulling in, and we tell them where to park. We have a shuttle running, we throw them in the shuttle and take them over to the Open. We do that every single day.”

A portion of the parking fees is donated to the Vestal Elks Lodge, making it the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Members use the funds to invest in the community.

“The DICK’S Open gives us part of that money back, which we use for our veterans, we use it for the kids in school, or we do a lot with children with autism,” said Vestal Elks Lodge Leading Knight Tammi Seeley.

The Vestal Elks Lodge offers prepaid, public and volunteer parking at Dickson Street near the former Felix Roma’s and by Lupo’s. Sponsors, prepaid, caddies and media parking are available at Charles F. Johnson School.

Handicapped parking is limited, and some shuttle service is available. It is recommended that people with mobility-related disabilities make arrangements to be dropped off and picked up at the front gate.

