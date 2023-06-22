DICK’S Sporting Goods Open partners with eating establishments to highlight local staples

ENDICOTT (WBNG) - The DICK’S Sporting Goods Open at En-Joie Golf Club has been a premier event in the Southern Tier for more than 50 years. The head tent captain of the main concession, Tom Latini, referred to the open as the greatest thing in this area.

“We have a lot of the people that are coming from out of town,” said Latini. “There’s a friend of mine from high school that comes from Tennessee every year.”

When it comes to the food experience for guests, Latini and Concessions Co-Chair Brian Donlin are two key players. However, these two volunteer leaders don’t do it alone as community partners are involved. Groups putting in the work include the Endicott Rotary, Endwell Rotary, Owego Rotary, BC Kiwanis, Colesville Rotary, Vestal Central Athletic Club and the YMCA.

Donlin said every stand will likely have 15 to 20 volunteers, or in some cases, more.

Additional volunteers are also needed for tasks outside of the stands, like keeping up with supplies. On concert night, Donlin said close to 200 people volunteer to keep up with the food demand.

“None of us are restaurateurs,” said Donlin. “That’s not me, that’s not my trade. We just kind of make it work for a week.”

In addition to usual concession favorites, local establishments like Food & Fire and Lupo’s are also having items featured. When it comes to the concession experience tournament week with these partnerships, Latini said its like a team.

Some of the crowd favorites include the messy mac bowl, smoked wings, pulled pork sandwich, the chicken spiedie sandwich and more.

“It makes people stay here so you’re not going to want to go to lunch or dinner someplace else,” said Donlin. ”We kind of got everything you need here.”

When it comes to the future menu, no major changes are expected as Donlin likes their approach of featuring local food.

