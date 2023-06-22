Dog Walking Forecast -- Oliver

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.05″ 30% High 70 (64-70) Wind E becoming SE 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ Low 58 (56-60) Wind SE 5-10 mph

A low to our south, along with an upper level trough/low will give us clouds and

showers Thursday.

As the low moves closer, we’ll have a better chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday and into the weekend.

Another low moving in from the west will keep showers in the forecast Monday and Tuesday with

a lesser chance of showers Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.