Endicott businesses prepare for 80,000 people ahead of DICK’S Sporting Goods Open

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- According to tournament organizers, the annual DICK’S Sporting Goods Open brings in approximately 80,000 people to Endicott each year.

Village officials and businesses said this influx of visitors has a large impact on the area. Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson said tournament staff is always offering a helping hand to the village and will be providing tournament goers with information to encourage them to shop locally.

“The DICK’S Open does want to help us,” said Jackson. “They are going to start passing out pamphlets for our restaurants at the golf course and they are trying very hard to do what they can for the Village of Endicott.”

For many local businesses, the week of the tournament is one of the busiest of the summer. Right down the road from the tournament, McCoy’s Chophouse makes sure their staff knows the dates of the event well in advance.

“We let our staff know about the DICK’S Open a month prior to with all the dates,” said Office & Marketing Manager for McCoy’s Chophouse Jackie Wahl. “They know we are going to be busy that week and we do have a full staff scheduled. We know that our bar is going to be really busy because they always like to come in and hang out in our lounge as well.”

Those who visit McCoy’s during the week may be able to run into a few PGA Tour Champions favorites.

“We are privileged to have a lot of golfers who are popular and a lot of the guests like to come in and see them as well like a chance to meet a professional golfer,” said Wahl.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.