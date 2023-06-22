Finding The Good: A Blessing From Girl Scouts

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- In an effort to help people in need in our area, Girl Scout Troop 30392 created this blessing cupboard along Main Street in Endicott.

“I think where it came from is from when we thought about people in winter and they don’t have anything and they’re really cold,” explained Charlotte Wiggins, a Girl Scout in Troop 30392 “And we just thought we could give them some things, not like a coat, but like hygiene stuff.”

So they made sure to stock it full of good items and before they knew it people were already using it.

“So we put in nonperishable items in there and we got like kinda things like she said, deodorant, socks hair brush, soap and all things like that,” Aria Cusella, a Girl Scout in Troop 30392 explained.

Girl Scout Aralynne Shovlowsky says kind acts like this are part of what it means to be a Girl Scout.

“It means to help your Girl Scout sisters and help the environment and give to people in need.”

For Troop Leader Amanda Smith, seeing her girls complete a project like this makes her incredibly proud.

“I’m so proud of them for all the work they’ve put in. And I know this was really impactful for the community and for them. It was a good learning experience. And I know as they go forward this is going to be a good stepping stone for them to make good decisions and be amazing humans in the future.”

If you would like to use or donate to the Blessing Cupboard, it’s located at 403 East Main Street in Endicott, right in front of the Round Hill Mason’s Lodge.

