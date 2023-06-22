Floyd Bell Elementary students get hands on experience with first aid

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) - Fifth-grade students at Floyd Bell Elementary had a different experience in gym class Tuesday and Wednesday spending time learning first aid and CPR.

The skills learned by students will be able to be put to use in emergency situations giving them the ability to save the life of a loved one.

The training was put on by Dave Abell the owner of Abell Safety Training who said one fifth grader inspired the initiative.

“One of our students is the daughter of a Binghamton firefighter she had taken a CPR class at a local fire station,” said Abell. “She was very interested in it so her father reached out to me to be able to come here and teach her class.”

Abell said the students will be able to save the life of a loved one with this training.

“Basic CPR so if they get in a situation where a loved one is down or not breathing, they will have the skills to assist in saving them until EMS arrives,” said Abell.

The students were able to practice CPR on dummies and even learn how to use an AED in an emergency situation.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.