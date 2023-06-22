Grounds crews has been prepping for weeks ahead of DICK’S Sporting Goods Open

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- All the greens are mowed and the En-Joie Golf Club course is ready for the pros to hit the links.

However, a dry May has forced the grounds crew to go into overdrive to keep the course in nice shape said to En-Joie Golf Course Grounds Supervisor Sully Murphy.

“We are using more manpower to physically hose water everything that is dry,” Murphy said. “It is being hosed watered on a daily basis, multiple times a day.”

May was the driest ever recorded at the Binghamton Airport, with just more than .7 inches of rain falling throughout the month. While June has brought more rain, Murphy said the course will be very similar to last year’s event, which took place in August.

Murphy said preparation this year has not changed much from 2022. He said the ground crew is doing the same processes to keep the course ready for play.

A drier course, while making it tough on the grounds crew to keep up the course, Murphy said that it could actually be beneficial towards the play in the tournament. He said it helps keep the green firm, making it a harder surface that you are playing into.

Murphy said his crew members are in early during the tournament, coming in at 5 a.m., and staying as late as 6 or 7 p.m. to help keep the course in great shape.

