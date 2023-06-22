It’s going to get wet
An increasing chance of rain
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.05″ 30% High 70 (64-70) Wind E becoming SE 5-10 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ Low 58 (56-60) Wind SE 5-10 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (.50-1.00″) 60% High 76 (70-78) Wind SE 10-15 mph
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.25″ (.50″) Low 62 Wind S 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers and thunderstorms. 80% High 76 Low 62
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers and thunderstorms. 70% High 78 Low 64
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers and thunderstorms. 60% High 80 Low 62
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain, showers and thunderstorms. 60% High 74 Low 60
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain, showers and thunderstorms. 30% High 74 Low 58
A low to our south, along with an upper level trough/low will give us clouds and
showers Thursday.
As the low moves closer, we’ll have a better chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday and into the weekend.
Another low moving in from the west will keep showers in the forecast Monday and Tuesday with
a lesser chance of showers Wednesday.
