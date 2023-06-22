It’s going to get wet

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.05″ 30% High 70 (64-70) Wind E becoming SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ Low 58 (56-60) Wind SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (.50-1.00″) 60% High 76 (70-78) Wind SE 10-15 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.25″ (.50″) Low 62 Wind S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers and thunderstorms. 80% High 76 Low 62

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers and thunderstorms. 70% High 78 Low 64

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers and thunderstorms. 60% High 80 Low 62

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain, showers and thunderstorms. 60% High 74 Low 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain, showers and thunderstorms. 30% High 74 Low 58

A low to our south, along with an upper level trough/low will give us clouds and

showers Thursday.

As the low moves closer, we’ll have a better chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday and into the weekend.

Another low moving in from the west will keep showers in the forecast Monday and Tuesday with

a lesser chance of showers Wednesday.

