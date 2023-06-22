Johnson City seeking project proposals for revitalizations; allocations from $9.7M could come to area
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Village of Johnson City is seeking ideas for downtown revitalization.
The village said it has been awarded funds through the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Funding from a total of $9.7 million could be allocated to potential projects once they are reviewed by the state.
The Village of Johnson City Local Planning Committee will host a virtual meeting on July 12 at 5 p.m. You can register at this link.
Project proposals must be submitted by July 26 at 5 p.m.
