Muggy, unsettled weekend

By Howard Manges
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers late. Low: 56-62.

Friday: Breaks of sun with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Muggy. Chance of rain 60%. High: 71-78.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60-67.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Very humid. Chance of rain 70%. High: 77. Low: 62.

Sunday: Remaining humid with scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 77. Low: 64.

Monday: Sun and clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. Muggy still. High: 78. Low: 64.

Tuesday: A bit cooler. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 74. Low: 60.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds with isolated chances of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 30%. High: 72. Low: 55.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High: 74. Low: 56.

Forecast Discussion:

Most of the night will remain dry, but shower chances increase as we head into the morning. Lows will fall into the upper-50s and low-60s.

Friday through Sunday will feature very humid air, as well as the chance to see scattered thunderstorms develop as an upper-level low sets off some instability in our region. While the risk of flash flooding is low, the Weather Prediction Center has placed the Southern Tier under a marginal risk for both Friday and Saturday. Dewpoints will climb into the mid-60s, with highs for all three days in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Much of next week will be unsettled, as first the upper-level low will continue to allow thunderstorms to develop on Monday. Highs will be in the upper-70s. A cold front will swing by the area, setting off more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be cooler than previous days with highs in the low 70s. Lingering moisture remains for Wednesday, with a slight chance at some showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low-70s. Thursday is looking dry, with highs in the mid-70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

