Rent hike causes uncertainty for Catholic Charities Tompkins Tioga come 2024

NICHOLS (WBNG) - At the end of 2022, 12 News reported that Catholic Charities Tompkins Tioga would be experiencing a rent hike in their current Nichols location. According to our past reports, the rent increase would be $48,352 per year versus $17,712 dollars per year. Since then, the month-to-month increase is now in effect.

Catholic Charities Tompkins Tioga serves the community in a number of ways. The organization assists with a food pantry, gently used clothing, back rent, security deposits, food stamps, employment services, a transitional home and more.

“There’s not a lot of other services down in this part of the county,” said Executive Director Renee Spear. “We are really the main service provider to help people with all of the things that we do here.”

As time continues, the organization’s future in the building is uncertain. They currently rent six classrooms for services and the kitchen.

“Around November, I was approached by one of the Nichols town board members and said that our rent was going to go up,” said Spear. “I ended up finding out it was going up 171 or more percent, which is way out of our range.”

Since then, Spear has been seeking out to learn more information as to why this is happening.

“Recently, we did find out through Catholic Charities attorney talked to the attorney from the comptroller’s office and found out that they never said our rent needed to be increased,” said Spear. “They did contact the supervisor of Nichols and informed them that they never made that comment that our rent needed to be increased. The supervisor then indicated that they did a fair market analysis and it came out to be this price for the rent.”

However, Spear said Catholic Charities also did a fair market analysis and it came out much lower.

“We shared our analysis with them, but they have refused to share their analysis with us,” said Spear. “So then the next step just recently was Catholic Charities attorney had recommended that I try to reach out to the town supervisor and see if we can sit down and go over the analysis and see if we can come up with some type of compromise. She declined and said that the attorneys should just work it out.”

12 News reached out to the town supervisor in more than one way and has not heard back regarding the situation. Spear said she would like more communication.

“And we could just talk about where is all of this coming from because we don’t really understanding where it’s coming from,” said Spear. “Do you want us here or don’t you want us here? Just tell me one way or the other.”

Spear said the bottom line is they can’t afford the rent going into 2024. When it comes to concerns about 2024, she said that’s because they have a month-by-month lease, they can’t afford the rent if they don’t receive any assistance and they can’t find other locations to move into within the area.

