Smoke prompts emergency response to Willow Point Nursing Home

Willow Point Fire
Willow Point Fire(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Fire Department, Vestal Police and Broome County Fire Investigators responded to Willow Point Nursing Home after smoke was seen coming from the building Thursday afternoon.

According to a Vestal fire official, there was no fire involved. He said there was “not a lot smoke” but believes it came from work that was just recently done to the top of the building.

Broome County dispatchers were unable to provide additional information.

