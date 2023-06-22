Smoke prompts emergency response to Willow Point Nursing Home

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Fire Department, Vestal Police and Broome County Fire Investigators responded to Willow Point Nursing Home after smoke was seen coming from the building Thursday afternoon.

According to a Vestal fire official, there was no fire involved. He said there was “not a lot smoke” but believes it came from work that was just recently done to the top of the building.

Broome County dispatchers were unable to provide additional information.

