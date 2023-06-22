WATCH: Here’s what it takes to be a caddy

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Behind every professional golfer’s success, there’s always a caddy lending a hand. Professional caddy Keith Vinderbeck has worked 20 tournaments and told 12 News about the difficulties and pleasures of being one.

“When they’re playing good, you really just step out of their way, that’s a big rule of caddying,” Vinderback said. “You know, the guy’s making a couple of birdies in a row just need someone to carry the bag.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man banned from Walmart arrested for burglary at store
4 arrested for burglary in Lisle
Binghamton man pleads guilty for possession of illegal metal knuckle knife
Binghamton Police investigating 4th ‘shots fired’ report in a few days
DICK’s Sporting Goods, Discovery Center partner for permanent exhibit

Latest News

McCoys Chophouse
Endicott businesses prepare for 80,000 people ahead of DICK’S Sporting Goods Open
Grounds crews has been prepping for weeks ahead of DICK’S Sporting Goods Open
12 Sports Reporter Jackson Neill (left) plays a hole of golf with PGA Champions Tour caddie...
Playing golf with PGA Champions Tour caddie Derek Sanders
Playing golf with PGA Champions Tour caddie Derek Sanders