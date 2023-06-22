WATCH: Here’s what it takes to be a caddy

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Behind every professional golfer’s success, there’s always a caddy lending a hand. Professional caddy Keith Vinderbeck has worked 20 tournaments and told 12 News about the difficulties and pleasures of being one.

“When they’re playing good, you really just step out of their way, that’s a big rule of caddying,” Vinderback said. “You know, the guy’s making a couple of birdies in a row just need someone to carry the bag.”

